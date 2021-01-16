PM Modi Launches Vaccination Drive Today

COVID-19 Updates World 94,315,331 World Confirmed: 94,315,331 Active: 24,950,778 Recovered: 67,346,640 Death: 2,017,913

USA 24,102,429 USA Confirmed: 24,102,429 Active: 9,471,604 Recovered: 14,228,969 Death: 401,856

India 10,543,659 India Confirmed: 10,543,659 Active: 211,814 Recovered: 10,179,715 Death: 152,130

Brazil 8,394,253 Brazil Confirmed: 8,394,253 Active: 824,583 Recovered: 7,361,379 Death: 208,291

Russia 3,520,531 Russia Confirmed: 3,520,531 Active: 546,356 Recovered: 2,909,680 Death: 64,495

UK 3,316,019 UK Confirmed: 3,316,019 Active: 1,725,070 Recovered: 1,503,654 Death: 87,295

Turkey 2,373,115 Turkey Confirmed: 2,373,115 Active: 103,404 Recovered: 2,246,047 Death: 23,664

Italy 2,352,423 Italy Confirmed: 2,352,423 Active: 558,068 Recovered: 1,713,030 Death: 81,325

Germany 2,023,802 Germany Confirmed: 2,023,802 Active: 336,065 Recovered: 1,641,200 Death: 46,537

Pakistan 516,770 Pakistan Confirmed: 516,770 Active: 33,763 Recovered: 472,099 Death: 10,908

China 88,118 China Confirmed: 88,118 Active: 1,113 Recovered: 82,370 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 16/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive today, via video conferencing.

PM paid tribute to the frontline workers, who worked day and night for the sake of our well-being. He also spoke about the tragic moments when the families could not perform the last rites of their near and dear ones and how the Covid patients were separated from their families.

“But in times of that crisis and atmosphere of despair, some were giving us hope. They were putting themselves at risk to save us – doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, ASHA workers, sanitation workers, police, and other frontline workers – they prioritized their duty towards humanity. They stayed away from their families and children, stayed away from their homes for days. Hundreds never returned home. They sacrificed their lives to save lives. So today, by vaccinating the healthcare workers first, society is in a way paying their debts,” said the Prime Minister.

He said India prepared the vaccine in a very short time.

“It takes years to make a vaccine, but in such a short time, not one but two Made-in-India vaccines were developed. This is testimony to the skills and talent of our scientists,” said the PM.

PM also advised people to stay away from the rumours spread by various people.

“The DGCI gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours,” PM Modi said.

“Our vaccine developers have a global credibility. Life-saving vaccines given to 60% children globally are made in India,” he added.

Modi also talked about the cost-effectiveness of the made in India Vaccines.

“India’s vaccines are developed in a way keeping in mind the conditions of the country. They will give decisive victory to our country,” he said.