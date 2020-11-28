Haryana CM defends the actions of Police. Says protesting farmers belong to Punjab.

Chandigarh, 28/11: The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, defended the actions of the Haryana Police who are being criticized for their use of lathis and tear gas against the protesting farmers. “Punjab farmers are protesting. Haryana farmers have stayed away. I thank Haryana farmers and police for showing restraint. Punjab Chief Minister is fanning this protest. Office bearers of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office are leading the protest,” Khattar said, accusing his Punjab counterpart, Amarinder Singh on Saturday.

The Haryana Police have been using lathis and tear gas, and have also used water cannons against the farmers who are on their way to protest against the new farm bills implemented by the Centre. The Police also dug up roads to act as trenches, put up concrete blocks with barbed wire, and used sand-filled trucks to block the roads leading to Delhi, in order to prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi.