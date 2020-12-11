Haryana Deputy CM says “Will resign if MSP is discontinued”

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 71,090,123
    World
    Confirmed: 71,090,123
    Active: 20,087,238
    Recovered: 49,407,729
    Death: 1,595,156
  • USA 16,104,180
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,104,180
    Active: 6,450,623
    Recovered: 9,352,941
    Death: 300,616
  • India 9,824,146
    India
    Confirmed: 9,824,146
    Active: 361,545
    Recovered: 9,320,004
    Death: 142,597
  • Brazil 6,794,910
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,794,910
    Active: 683,236
    Recovered: 5,931,777
    Death: 179,897
  • Russia 2,597,711
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,597,711
    Active: 491,978
    Recovered: 2,059,840
    Death: 45,893
  • Italy 1,805,873
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,805,873
    Active: 690,323
    Recovered: 1,052,163
    Death: 63,387
  • UK 1,787,783
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,787,783
    Active: 1,724,701
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 63,082
  • Turkey 1,780,673
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,780,673
    Active: 610,363
    Recovered: 1,154,333
    Death: 15,977
  • Germany 1,290,135
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,290,135
    Active: 326,397
    Recovered: 942,100
    Death: 21,638
  • Pakistan 432,327
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 432,327
    Active: 44,582
    Recovered: 379,092
    Death: 8,653
  • China 86,688
    China
    Confirmed: 86,688
    Active: 292
    Recovered: 81,762
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 11/12: Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, a key BJP ally, on Friday promised to resign from his post if he is unable to secure the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for farmers.

“Our party’s national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I will work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfill the promise,” Mr Chautala was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

“Chaudhary Devi Lal (late former Haryana chief minister) used to say the government only listens to farmers till the time they have a partnership in the government. Today, I and my party are constantly putting the farmers’ views in front of the Centre. I am in touch with the Union Minister through telephone and putting my views about the possible solutions of farmers’ problem,” he added

Mr Chautala — whose Jannayak Janata Party formed a government in Haryana in partnership with the BJP in 2019 — said he is in touch with the Centre to push for the farmers’ demands.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.