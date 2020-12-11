Haryana Deputy CM says “Will resign if MSP is discontinued”

COVID-19 Updates World 71,090,123 World Confirmed: 71,090,123 Active: 20,087,238 Recovered: 49,407,729 Death: 1,595,156

New Delhi, 11/12: Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, a key BJP ally, on Friday promised to resign from his post if he is unable to secure the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for farmers.

“Our party’s national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I will work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfill the promise,” Mr Chautala was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

“Chaudhary Devi Lal (late former Haryana chief minister) used to say the government only listens to farmers till the time they have a partnership in the government. Today, I and my party are constantly putting the farmers’ views in front of the Centre. I am in touch with the Union Minister through telephone and putting my views about the possible solutions of farmers’ problem,” he added

Mr Chautala — whose Jannayak Janata Party formed a government in Haryana in partnership with the BJP in 2019 — said he is in touch with the Centre to push for the farmers’ demands.