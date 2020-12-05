Haryana Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19 days after getting trial dose of vaccine

COVID-19 Updates World 66,252,017 World Confirmed: 66,252,017 Active: 18,896,169 Recovered: 45,831,080 Death: 1,524,768

New Delhi, 5/12: The Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij tested positive for COVID-19 after he was administered the trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin on November 20. Vij tweeted about his condition and urged those who had been in close contact with him to follow the safety protocols regarding the COVID-19. The minister further tweeted that he is admitted into the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment.

During the third phase of the clinical trials of the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19,d developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Haryana health minister had volunteered to be the first one to be administered the vaccine for the third phase of the clinical trial of the vaccine. Vij was administered the vaccine at the same hospital, i.e. Civil Hospital, where he is now being treated for the infection.