Two vaccines could be available for emergency use in India by Jan, says AIIMS chief

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 66,252,017
    World
    Confirmed: 66,252,017
    Active: 18,896,169
    Recovered: 45,831,080
    Death: 1,524,768
  • USA 14,772,535
    USA
    Confirmed: 14,772,535
    Active: 5,828,103
    Recovered: 8,658,882
    Death: 285,550
  • India 9,608,418
    India
    Confirmed: 9,608,418
    Active: 409,860
    Recovered: 9,058,822
    Death: 139,736
  • Brazil 6,534,951
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,534,951
    Active: 614,601
    Recovered: 5,744,369
    Death: 175,981
  • Russia 2,402,949
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,402,949
    Active: 472,021
    Recovered: 1,888,752
    Death: 42,176
  • UK 1,690,432
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,690,432
    Active: 1,629,815
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 60,617
  • Italy 1,688,939
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,688,939
    Active: 757,702
    Recovered: 872,385
    Death: 58,852
  • Germany 1,152,283
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,152,283
    Active: 312,992
    Recovered: 820,600
    Death: 18,691
  • Turkey 765,997
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 765,997
    Active: 328,346
    Recovered: 423,142
    Death: 14,509
  • Pakistan 413,191
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 413,191
    Active: 52,359
    Recovered: 352,529
    Death: 8,303
  • China 86,601
    China
    Confirmed: 86,601
    Active: 273
    Recovered: 81,694
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 5/12: Two coronavirus vaccine candidates that are in phase 3 trials will be available for emergency use by January 2021 said Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Recently United Kingdom(UK) approved Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, jumping ahead of rest of the world in the race to produce vaccine first.

After the UK’s approval for the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use, health experts in India said India’s own vaccines could be available “almost immediately” for the public right after the phase 3 trials are over and the drug regulator is convinced of its efficacy against the Covid-19.

If India gets emergency use approval, it would mean that the companies would get permission for a limited time to administer the coronavirus vaccine to overcome the crisis. To get formal approval, the company will have to submit all data on the drug’s efficacy, side-effects, and adverse events to the regulator for the latter to decide if the drug should be approved.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.