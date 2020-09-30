Heavy decline in gold price

After a day’s rise in the price of gold (Gold Prices), a decline is being seen today. December futures on MCX fell 0.5 percent to Rs 50,386 per 10 grams. This is the second fall of gold in three days. In the previous session, gold had increased by one percent, ie, about Rs 500, while silver became expensive by Rs 1,900 per kg. It touched a low of Rs 50450 and a high of Rs 50559 in a half-hour business in the morning. After reaching the record high of Rs 56,200 on August 7, gold has fluctuated a lot. Earlier this week it had gone below Rs 49,500.

Gold prices today saw a drop in global markets. Spot gold lost 0.1 percent at $ 1,896.03 an ounce. Silver has risen 0.2 percent to $ 24.22 an ounce.