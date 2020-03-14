Heavy rain and hail storm in Delhi -NCR

New Delhi, 14/3: The capital of our country New Delhi witnessed heavy rain and hail storm on Saturday afternoon.

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling a notch above the season’s average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 percent. People also faced visibility issues due to the weather . Traffic is also affected.

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road at Punjabi Bagh R/A ,Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg & Chhata Rail due to water logging. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 14, 2020