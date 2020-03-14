AIIMS will be set up in every state: Amit Shah

Rishikesh, 14/3: AIIMS will be set up in the state to provide health care to the public. Similarly, an additional 10,000 will be added to PG medical seats in the coming days. As a result, health care could be improved by 2030. This will allow the BJP government to meet the goals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ”Union home minister Amit Shah said.while attending the AIIMS convocation in Rishikesh. “In the last four years, 29,000 MBBS and 17,000 PG seats have been increased,” he added. Health and Family Welfare Minister Harshavardhan also attended the ceremony.