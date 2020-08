Heavy rain in next 24 hours in these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 16/8: India meteorological department has issued a warning for 6 districts of Odisha in the next 24 years. These 6 districts are Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundergarh in the next 24 hours.

The weather expert also said that another low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by August 19.