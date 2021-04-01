Here are the Benefits of Eating Ragi!

-
World
129,651,305
WorldConfirmed: 129,651,305Active: 22,291,774Recovered: 104,528,495Death: 2,831,036
-
USA
31,167,777
USAConfirmed: 31,167,777Active: 6,928,621Recovered: 23,673,890Death: 565,266
-
Brazil
12,753,258
BrazilConfirmed: 12,753,258Active: 1,261,435Recovered: 11,169,937Death: 321,886
-
India
12,221,665
IndiaConfirmed: 12,221,665Active: 584,022Recovered: 11,474,683Death: 162,960
-
Russia
4,554,264
RussiaConfirmed: 4,554,264Active: 278,612Recovered: 4,176,419Death: 99,233
-
UK
4,345,788
UKConfirmed: 4,345,788Active: 371,724Recovered: 3,847,351Death: 126,713
-
Italy
3,584,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,584,899Active: 562,508Recovered: 2,913,045Death: 109,346
-
Turkey
3,317,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,317,182Active: 271,419Recovered: 3,014,226Death: 31,537
-
Germany
2,830,335
GermanyConfirmed: 2,830,335Active: 218,296Recovered: 2,535,000Death: 77,039
-
Pakistan
672,931
PakistanConfirmed: 672,931Active: 53,127Recovered: 605,274Death: 14,530
-
China
90,217
ChinaConfirmed: 90,217Active: 187Recovered: 85,394Death: 4,636
Most of the people are aware of their health. These days people use barley flour, millet flour, Rajgira or Amaranth flour, soya flour, poultry flour etc. instead of normal wheat flour. Another healthy option is Ragi which is also known as Finger Millet. Ragi is also called Nachni in many places.
The best part is that ragi flour contains zero percent cholesterol and sodium, while the amount of fat is only 7 percent. Apart from this, it is also rich in dietary fiber, calcium, protein, potassium, iron. Due to protein and fiber, it is considered best for weight loss. Apart from this, there are many benefits of ragi.
1. Helpful in Diabetes Control– Ragi has higher polyphenols and fiber than wheat flour or rice flour and also has low glycemic index. Therefore, it helps in controlling blood sugar levels. It may be beneficial to include ragi in the morning breakfast or in the day’s lunch.
2. Beneficial in anemia– Ragi the best source of iron, so if a person has anemia or has a low level of hemoglobin in the body, then he should definitely consume ragi.
3. Excellent source of protein– Ragi is rich in Amino Acid and protein required by the body. Diet of vegetarian people often lacks protein source. In such a situation, they can consume ragi to complete the deficiency of protein.
4. Lowering Stress Level– Ragi contains plenty of antioxidants that help in reducing stress. If you have problems with anxiety, depression, or insomnia, then you must eat ragi.