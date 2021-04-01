Miracle! Dead Man Comes back to Life, Doctors Shocked!

-
London, 1/4: If a person who has been declared dead by doctors, suddenly breathes right before organ donation, then it will be called miraculous. A similar incident has been reported from England. Here, preparations for the organ donation of a person who was declared dead were going on, only then suddenly he came to life. The 18-year-old’s name is Lewis Roberts and doctors say that just before the organ donation, Lewis blinked his eyes and started breathing.
18-year-old Lewis is from Staffordshire, England, and met with an accident on 13 March. Lewis was seriously injured after being hit by a car and suffered the most injuries to his head. He was immediately taken to the hospital but he did not recover even after treatment. After four days, his family was told that he had lost the battle of life and death. Doctors declared Lewis dead, after which the family decided to donate his organs. Lewis’s family thought that 7 people would get life through organ donation.
But just before the surgery for organ donation, Miracle happened and Lewis began to breathe. His body parts moved and doctors saw that he was shaking his head too. The doctors were surprised to see this. At the same time, when his family came to know that Lewis had come to his senses, their happiness increased ten folds.
When Lewis breathed, his sister made a video of it. This video has gone viral on social media. In the video, Louise’s sister Jade is making a video near the machine, monitoring Louise’s breath. As Jade says, are you ready, one, two, three … then within seconds a brown line appears in the machine and her sister shouts with joy. Now the family is worried about the cost of his treatment, for which they have created a page named ‘Go Found Me’. Through this, people from all over the world are helping them.