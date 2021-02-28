Here’s the full list of Golden Globe 2021

Mumbai, 28/2: The 78th Golden Globe award ceremony will take place on February 28 (March 1 for India) this year.

Instead of a ceremony in Beverly Hills, the entire event will be held virtually. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as hosts this year and will be hosting the awards show from New York and Beverly Hills respectively.

Here is the full list of nominations for Golden Globes 2021:

BEST PICTURE – DRAMA

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

BEST PICTURE – MUSICAL/ COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

 

BEST ACTRESS – MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

 

BEST ACTOR – MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

 

BEST ACTRESS – MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL/ COMEDY

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

 

BEST ACTOR – MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL/ COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray , On The Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

 

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

 

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

 

BEST PICTURE – ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

 

BEST PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, France and Guatemala

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, US

Two of Us, USA and France

 

BEST SCORE MOTION PICTURE

The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat

Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

 

BEST SONG – MOTION PICTURE

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah,

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday

 

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

 

BEST MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

 

BEST TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

BEST ACTRESS – TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

 

BEST ACTOR – TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

 

BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS – DRAMA SERIES

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

 

BEST TELEVISION ACTOR – DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

 

BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS – MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

BEST TELEVISION ACTOR – MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES

Don Cheadle. Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

 

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

The ceremony will telecast on March 1 at 6:30 am.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
