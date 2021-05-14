ଓଡିଶାରେ ପୁଣି ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ: ଆଜି ୧୨,୩୯୦ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୪ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୨ହଜାର ୩୯୦ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୯୩୮ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୪୫୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨ ହଜାର ୨୦୧ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୯ ହଜାର ୬୮୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୪,୦୧୬ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୪,୮୨,୩୪୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେହିପରି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୮୮୨, କଟକରୁ ୭୧୯, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୬୭୭, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୩୨, ବରଗଡରୁ ୫୦୭, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୪୮୦, ପୁରୀରୁ ୪୬୯, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୪୬୧, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୪୩୬, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୪୧୩, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୧୨, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୩୮୭, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୬୨, ଷ୍ଟେଟପୁଲରୁ ୩୫୨, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୪୦, ନୟାଗଡ଼ରୁ ୩୦୧, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରରୁ ୨୫୯, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୨୪୬, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୨୨୮, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୨୧୦, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୨୦୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 13th May

New Positive Cases: 12390

In quarantine: 6938

Local contacts: 5452

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 532

2. Balasore: 340

3. Bargarh: 507

4. Bhadrak: 412

5. Balangir: 461

