Hindi twitter account for India in Tokyo Olympics

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 20/2: A dedicated Hindi twitter account was launched by the organizers for India. This account will provide the latest information from the Tokyo Olympics for the Hindi speaking fans. The Hindi language messages will, however, appear in Roman English scripts and not ‘Devanagari’.Nearly, 158 days left for the Tokyo Olympics.

