Hindi twitter account for India in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, 20/2: A dedicated Hindi twitter account was launched by the organizers for India. This account will provide the latest information from the Tokyo Olympics for the Hindi speaking fans. The Hindi language messages will, however, appear in Roman English scripts and not ‘Devanagari’.Nearly, 158 days left for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hum Spanish, Korean, Hindi, aur French mein naye #Tokyo2020 Twitter accounts ke launch ki ghoshna karne ke liye bahut utsahit hain!#Tokyo2020 mein sirf 158 din baaki hain! Hum aapke saath is safar par jaane ke liye intezar nahin kar sakte! pic.twitter.com/dkeh0Noxlm — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) February 17, 2020