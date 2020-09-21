How to check application status of RRB NTPC exam.. Know the process

Candidates applying for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) examination can check their application status. Railway has activated the link to check the application status for the RRB-NTPC exam. Candidates applying for the RRB-NTPC examination can go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board rrbcdg.gov.in to know whether they have accepted their application through their registration number and date of birth. Actually, only applicants whose applications have been accepted will be able to appear in the examination.

RRB NTPC Exam 2020: How to check application status

> First go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

> On the home page, click on the link related to RRB NTPC Application Status.

> Then click on the link to login.

> Application status page will open. Where to select the region of RRB for which you applied.

> After filling your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code, log in after the new page opens.

> By clicking on the login, your application status will appear on the screen.