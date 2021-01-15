How to defeat depression

COVID-19 Updates
WorldConfirmed: 93,857,589Active: 24,818,632Recovered: 67,029,564Death: 2,009,393
USAConfirmed: 23,900,639Active: 9,383,439Recovered: 14,118,252Death: 398,948
IndiaConfirmed: 10,541,760Active: 213,779Recovered: 10,175,895Death: 152,086
BrazilConfirmed: 8,326,115Active: 779,252Recovered: 7,339,703Death: 207,160
RussiaConfirmed: 3,520,531Active: 546,356Recovered: 2,909,680Death: 64,495
UKConfirmed: 3,316,019Active: 1,821,757Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 87,295
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,373,115Active: 103,404Recovered: 2,246,047Death: 23,664
ItalyConfirmed: 2,352,423Active: 558,068Recovered: 1,713,030Death: 81,325
GermanyConfirmed: 2,009,219Active: 322,227Recovered: 1,641,200Death: 45,792
PakistanConfirmed: 514,338Active: 34,169Recovered: 469,306Death: 10,863
ChinaConfirmed: 87,988Active: 1,001Recovered: 82,352Death: 4,635
1-Take a different view.
2- Visualize a happy memory.
3- Excercise
4-Take a good meal
5- Find something to look forward to.
6- Make plans.
7- Get a routine.
8- Set goals.
9- Eat healthily
10- Get enough sleep.