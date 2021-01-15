How to defeat depression

1-Take a different view.

2- Visualize a happy memory.

3- Excercise

4-Take a good meal

5- Find something to look forward to.

6- Make plans.

7- Get a routine.

8- Set goals.

9- Eat healthily

10- Get enough sleep.