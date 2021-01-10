Hrithik-Deepika to come together for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Watch the teaser here!

-
Mumbai, 10/1: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to star together in Director Siddharth Anand’s next action film titled ‘Fighter’. The film will release on Gandhi Jayanti weekend, 2022.
The makers also released a teaser announcing the film. Deepika and Hrithik will be working together for the first time. The fans have been waiting for this pair to come together for a long time. This movie is going to be the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand. They had previously worked in ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’.
Hrithik shared the teaser on his social media handles.
Watch the Teaser Here:
Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021