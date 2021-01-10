Hrithik-Deepika to come together for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Watch the teaser here!

COVID-19 Updates World 90,176,569 World Confirmed: 90,176,569 Active: 23,665,140 Recovered: 64,574,812 Death: 1,936,617

USA 22,699,938 USA Confirmed: 22,699,938 Active: 8,925,380 Recovered: 13,393,078 Death: 381,480

India 10,451,346 India Confirmed: 10,451,346 Active: 224,348 Recovered: 10,075,950 Death: 151,048

Brazil 8,075,998 Brazil Confirmed: 8,075,998 Active: 729,330 Recovered: 7,144,011 Death: 202,657

Russia 3,401,954 Russia Confirmed: 3,401,954 Active: 561,228 Recovered: 2,778,889 Death: 61,837

UK 3,017,409 UK Confirmed: 3,017,409 Active: 1,529,574 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 80,868

Turkey 2,317,118 Turkey Confirmed: 2,317,118 Active: 104,440 Recovered: 2,190,047 Death: 22,631

Italy 2,257,866 Italy Confirmed: 2,257,866 Active: 572,842 Recovered: 1,606,630 Death: 78,394

Germany 1,914,335 Germany Confirmed: 1,914,335 Active: 347,974 Recovered: 1,525,300 Death: 41,061

Pakistan 502,416 Pakistan Confirmed: 502,416 Active: 34,803 Recovered: 456,969 Death: 10,644

China 87,433 China Confirmed: 87,433 Active: 588 Recovered: 82,211 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 10/1: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to star together in Director Siddharth Anand’s next action film titled ‘Fighter’. The film will release on Gandhi Jayanti weekend, 2022.

The makers also released a teaser announcing the film. Deepika and Hrithik will be working together for the first time. The fans have been waiting for this pair to come together for a long time. This movie is going to be the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand. They had previously worked in ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’.

Hrithik shared the teaser on his social media handles.

Watch the Teaser Here: