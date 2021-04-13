Huge setback for Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 15/4: In a major setback for Rajasthan Royals Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a hand injury.

Stokes is believed to be broken his index finger of left hand while taking the catch of Chris Gayle.

This is a body blow to Rajasthan as they are already missing Jofra Archar to injury.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
