Huge setback for Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL

New Delhi, 15/4: In a major setback for Rajasthan Royals Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a hand injury.

Stokes is believed to be broken his index finger of left hand while taking the catch of Chris Gayle.

This is a body blow to Rajasthan as they are already missing Jofra Archar to injury.