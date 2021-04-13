Mumbai completes thrilling turnaround to beat Kolkata by 10 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave a perfect start in their pursuit of a 153-run target. However, by the time the reports came in, Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar had claimed the prized scalp of Gill and Rahul Tripathi in quick succession. Earlier, Eoin Morgan named an unchanged team from the one that played against SunRisers Hyderabad while Mumbai Indians have replaced Chris Lynn with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in their side.

Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan received his 50th cap for KKR in IPL. After a disappointing start, the Rohit Sharma-led side aim to get on the points table with a win, while on the other hand, Eoin Morgan will look to consolidate on a good start, having registered a 10-run win in their season opener against SRH.

With both squads having a solid inventory of firepower in their belly, fans can expect a run-feast through the likes of Andre Russell, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana. KKR missed the last two playoffs in IPL while MI went on to win the title on both occasions.

