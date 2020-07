AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) Patna is likely to start the human trials of COVAXIN this week. ICMR selected 12 medical institutes including AIIMS (Patna) to start the human trials of COVAXIN. AIIMS-Patna Superintendant Dr. CM Singh said that the clinical trial of COVAXIN will start in the next 2-3 days on 100 people registered for the purpose.