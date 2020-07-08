MCA course duration reduced to 2 years

New Delhi, 8/7: The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) announced that the duration of MCA degree reduced has been reduced to 2 years from 3 years. The new course duration will become into effect from 2020-2021.
The decision to this effect was taken in the 545th Meeting of the University Grant Commission (UGC) in December 2019.
Change in the duration of #MCA Program from 3 years to 2 years w.e.f. 2020-21 has been approved.
