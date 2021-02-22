Humpback Dolphins spotted in Mumbai, Netizens express their happiness
The humpback dolphins at risk of extinction. We must do our best to save them.
-
World
112,027,570
WorldConfirmed: 112,027,570Active: 22,155,482Recovered: 87,392,775Death: 2,479,313
-
USA
28,765,423
USAConfirmed: 28,765,423Active: 9,281,100Recovered: 18,973,190Death: 511,133
-
India
11,005,850
IndiaConfirmed: 11,005,850Active: 150,022Recovered: 10,699,410Death: 156,418
-
Brazil
10,168,174
BrazilConfirmed: 10,168,174Active: 826,131Recovered: 9,095,483Death: 246,560
-
Russia
4,177,330
RussiaConfirmed: 4,177,330Active: 367,312Recovered: 3,726,388Death: 83,630
-
UK
4,115,509
UKConfirmed: 4,115,509Active: 1,500,711Recovered: 2,494,218Death: 120,580
-
Italy
2,809,246
ItalyConfirmed: 2,809,246Active: 388,895Recovered: 2,324,633Death: 95,718
-
Turkey
2,638,422
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,638,422Active: 86,602Recovered: 2,523,760Death: 28,060
-
Germany
2,394,515
GermanyConfirmed: 2,394,515Active: 128,072Recovered: 2,198,000Death: 68,443
-
Pakistan
572,334
PakistanConfirmed: 572,334Active: 24,226Recovered: 535,491Death: 12,617
-
China
89,842
ChinaConfirmed: 89,842Active: 401Recovered: 84,805Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 22/2: On Sunday Mumbai witnessed the Humpback Dolphins between Alubaug and Gateway of India. A number of Dolphins spotted playing around a boat coming back to the city.
“I know people who have been seeing them (dolphins) for 20-25 years now,” Shaunak Modi Co-founder of Coastal Conservation Foundation, Mumbai told the indianexpress.com. “These are Indian Ocean humpback dolphins. They are coastal species, which means they live in nearshore waters and we have been seeing them every single day for a few years now,” he added.
Refuting claims that the lockdown imposed during the pandemic helped lower water pollution levels resulting in the increased sighting of the dolphins, he said, “These animals live in Mumbai waters. It’s not like some rare sighting or they have come from somewhere. These are rested dolphins. This is the habitat that they live in. It has no connection to pollution or lockdown.”Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.
Netizens were happy seeing this and shared their happiness on social media. Have a look at a few posts:
A full breach, an Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin seen from home #Bombay #Mumbai #indianoceanhumpbackdolphins #dolphins #wildlifephotography #wildlifeinthecity #viewfromhome #TwitterNatureCommunity #throughyourlens #nature #IndiWild #cetacean pic.twitter.com/F5FKfigveu
— Darshan Khatau (@khatau) February 13, 2021
Dolphin seen today at worli Arabian Sea Mumbai @DineshMehta100 @rohitmankar @AasimMansuri @zenrainman @vijayavee @Sparsh85 @plannerdhruv @_urbanmatters @meghnamalhotra pic.twitter.com/ldC22gr7np
— Meera Mehta (@mehta_pani) January 24, 2021
What could be any better scene to watch in Mumbai. Yesterday was a great day for me. Got the opportunity to watch #Dolphins 🐬swim around in the Arabian sea.
Timely protection to wilderness areas result in miraculous recoveries for wildlife.
Thanks to Env.Min. @AUThackeray Sir🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iGHz75AKyW
— Parimal Vijeta Deshmukh (@DParimal17) February 11, 2021
There are around 40 species of dolphins worldwide, the largest and heaviest of which are the orcas weighing 11 tons and over 30 feet long. The smallest weighs 50 kg and is just over five-and-a-half feet long.
The humpback dolphins at risk of extinction but do we care about them? No, we don’t. We should try our best to save them.