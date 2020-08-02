I think MS Dhoni has played his last game for India: Asish Nehera

Former Indian pacer Asish Nehera said that he believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played his last game for India. There is a huge debate over the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the International cricket. Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after the world cup 2019. IPL 2020 is perhaps he final route for Dhoni to get back to the Indian team.

Nehera said “As far as MS Dhoni’s international carrier I don’t think this IPL has anything to do with it. If you’re a selector, you’re a captain, you’re a coach, and MS Dhoni the most important thing if he is ready to play like he will be my number one name on the list.

“As much as I know MS Dhoni, I think he has played his last game for India happily. MS Dhoni has nothing to prove. And we all discuss these things as media people you can say and everybody because he has not announced his retirement, so that’s where maybe I think he will take a call and only he can tell what’s in his mind,”