ICC T20I Team of the Decade includes four Indians, MS Dhoni named Captain

New Delhi, 27/12: The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced the T20 team of the decade on Sunday. Former India captain MS Dhoni was named the captain and Wicket-keeper. The list also includes current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.
The elite list includes t20 stalwarts like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Lasith Malinga, Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Pollard among others.
ICC T20 TEAM OF THE DECADE: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga