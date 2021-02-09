ICC Test Championship: One more defeat and India will be ruled out

-
Chennai, 9/2:The ongoing series of four Test matches between India and England is not a minor series, but the final of the World Test Championship is also to be decided from this series. New Zealand has already confirmed the title clash, now the India-England series will decide which will be the second team to play in the final. This race has become more interesting after India’s defeat in Chennai Test.The result of the India and England series will decide the fate of Australia apart from these two teams.
India has lost the first Test but still has a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final (WTC Final). If Team India wins the series 2-1 or 3-1 then Team India will qualify. Meaning that if Team India loses a single match in the Test series, then it will not get the ticket for the final.
Australia will qualify if the series draws
If this Test series is also drawn from 1-1, 2-2 then both England and India will not be able to play the final of the World Test Championship and Australia will qualify. If England wins this series 1–0, 2–0 or 2–1, then only Australia will reach the final. England must win 3–0, 3–1 or 4–0 to reach the final of the Test Championship.