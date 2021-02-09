Rihanna Faces Backlash Again for this Reason

COVID-19 Updates World 107,092,258 World Confirmed: 107,092,258 Active: 25,643,946 Recovered: 79,109,843 Death: 2,338,469

USA 27,700,629 USA Confirmed: 27,700,629 Active: 9,711,640 Recovered: 17,512,584 Death: 476,405

India 10,847,790 India Confirmed: 10,847,790 Active: 145,690 Recovered: 10,546,905 Death: 155,195

Brazil 9,550,301 Brazil Confirmed: 9,550,301 Active: 870,408 Recovered: 8,447,645 Death: 232,248

Russia 3,998,216 Russia Confirmed: 3,998,216 Active: 426,732 Recovered: 3,493,886 Death: 77,598

UK 3,959,784 UK Confirmed: 3,959,784 Active: 1,896,100 Recovered: 1,950,886 Death: 112,798

Italy 2,644,707 Italy Confirmed: 2,644,707 Active: 419,604 Recovered: 2,133,523 Death: 91,580

Turkey 2,539,559 Turkey Confirmed: 2,539,559 Active: 63,386 Recovered: 2,449,273 Death: 26,900

Germany 2,296,326 Germany Confirmed: 2,296,326 Active: 176,429 Recovered: 2,057,300 Death: 62,597

Pakistan 556,519 Pakistan Confirmed: 556,519 Active: 31,510 Recovered: 512,943 Death: 12,066

China 89,720 China Confirmed: 89,720 Active: 1,057 Recovered: 84,027 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 9/2: Pop icon Rihanna’s tweet on farmer’s protest has created quite a stir in India and around the world. She has landed herself in trouble again. This time for her company Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna is facing backlash globally after a newsbreak on her company Fenty Beauty under the lens in India for sourcing mica from mines in Jharkhand which indulge in child labor.

After the IANS expose, several reactions on social media with Fenty Beauty’s connection with Blood Mica became a global talking point.

A complaint has been filed with NCPCR in India, a child rights body after the newsbreak.