Rihanna Faces Backlash Again for this Reason

-
World
107,092,258
WorldConfirmed: 107,092,258Active: 25,643,946Recovered: 79,109,843Death: 2,338,469
-
USA
27,700,629
USAConfirmed: 27,700,629Active: 9,711,640Recovered: 17,512,584Death: 476,405
-
India
10,847,790
IndiaConfirmed: 10,847,790Active: 145,690Recovered: 10,546,905Death: 155,195
-
Brazil
9,550,301
BrazilConfirmed: 9,550,301Active: 870,408Recovered: 8,447,645Death: 232,248
-
Russia
3,998,216
RussiaConfirmed: 3,998,216Active: 426,732Recovered: 3,493,886Death: 77,598
-
UK
3,959,784
UKConfirmed: 3,959,784Active: 1,896,100Recovered: 1,950,886Death: 112,798
-
Italy
2,644,707
ItalyConfirmed: 2,644,707Active: 419,604Recovered: 2,133,523Death: 91,580
-
Turkey
2,539,559
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,539,559Active: 63,386Recovered: 2,449,273Death: 26,900
-
Germany
2,296,326
GermanyConfirmed: 2,296,326Active: 176,429Recovered: 2,057,300Death: 62,597
-
Pakistan
556,519
PakistanConfirmed: 556,519Active: 31,510Recovered: 512,943Death: 12,066
-
China
89,720
ChinaConfirmed: 89,720Active: 1,057Recovered: 84,027Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 9/2: Pop icon Rihanna’s tweet on farmer’s protest has created quite a stir in India and around the world. She has landed herself in trouble again. This time for her company Fenty Beauty.
Rihanna is facing backlash globally after a newsbreak on her company Fenty Beauty under the lens in India for sourcing mica from mines in Jharkhand which indulge in child labor.
After the IANS expose, several reactions on social media with Fenty Beauty’s connection with Blood Mica became a global talking point.
A complaint has been filed with NCPCR in India, a child rights body after the newsbreak.