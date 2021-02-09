One Plus 9 Pro new photo leaked

COVID-19 Updates World 107,092,258 World Confirmed: 107,092,258 Active: 25,643,946 Recovered: 79,109,843 Death: 2,338,469

Good News for OnePlus lovers! OnePlus 9 Pro photo has been leaked. According to the leaked photo, the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to have a quad-camera setup with a QHD + display. Talking about the special things related to this, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be given a quad setup on the rear, OnePlus 9 Pro can come with a Hasselblad camera. It is being said that this phone will be launched in March. So let’s know about all the details related to it. If the leaked photo is believed, then the OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera is drawing more attention towards the front. A photo that was leaked two months ago, in which there was a Vanilla OnePlus 9, has confirmed that photo. YouTube Dave2D has received pictures of a prototype OnePlus 9 Pro.

With the first leak, it was expected that the OnePlus 9 Pro’s photo has an up-to-date camera design, which shows two different lenses besides the principal sensor, ultra lens. It may have a telephoto, with a 3X optical zoom camera, and a fourth camera may be both a deep sensor, a macro camera, or is expected to have a coloration filter.