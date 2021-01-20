ICC Test ranking : Virat slips to 4th , Pant achieves career-best position

Dubai, 20/1: The absence of Virat Kohli in the latest concluded India-Australia series has cost him  3rd place. Marnus Labuschagne leapfrogged the Indian skipper to the 3rd spot. Kane Williamson continues to lead the batting charts, followed by Steve Smith who returned to form after a poor start to the India series.

After his heroic matchwinning Innings, Pant has moved to his career-best spot of 13th in the Test Batting Rankings. He is now the top-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman in Test. He is closely followed by De Cock in 15th place. Pujara moves up one spot to No.7.

