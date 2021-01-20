ସଞ୍ଜୀବ ମିତ୍ତଲ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ନୂତନ କୁଳପତି

-
World
96,671,086
WorldConfirmed: 96,671,086Active: 25,247,167Recovered: 69,357,131Death: 2,066,788
-
USA
24,809,841
USAConfirmed: 24,809,841Active: 9,611,435Recovered: 14,786,886Death: 411,520
-
India
10,596,442
IndiaConfirmed: 10,596,442Active: 197,947Recovered: 10,245,741Death: 152,754
-
Brazil
8,575,742
BrazilConfirmed: 8,575,742Active: 845,385Recovered: 7,518,846Death: 211,511
-
Russia
3,633,952
RussiaConfirmed: 3,633,952Active: 539,416Recovered: 3,027,316Death: 67,220
-
UK
3,466,849
UKConfirmed: 3,466,849Active: 1,816,876Recovered: 1,558,503Death: 91,470
-
Italy
2,400,598
ItalyConfirmed: 2,400,598Active: 535,524Recovered: 1,781,917Death: 83,157
-
Turkey
2,399,781
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,399,781Active: 97,466Recovered: 2,277,987Death: 24,328
-
Germany
2,071,473
GermanyConfirmed: 2,071,473Active: 280,429Recovered: 1,741,800Death: 49,244
-
Pakistan
524,783
PakistanConfirmed: 524,783Active: 35,163Recovered: 478,517Death: 11,103
-
China
88,557
ChinaConfirmed: 88,557Active: 1,473Recovered: 82,449Death: 4,635
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର, ୨୦ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ନୂତନ କୁଳପତି ଭାବେ ସଞ୍ଜୀବ ମିତ୍ତଲଙ୍କୁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ପ୍ରଫେସର ଗଣେଶୀ ଲାଲ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ପଦରେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସଞ୍ଜୀବ ମିତ୍ତଲ ୪ ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର କୁଳପତି ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ସଂପ୍ରତି ସେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ସିଂ ଇନ୍ଦ୍ରପ୍ରସ୍ଥ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ।