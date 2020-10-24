If you are a SBI customer , there is a good news for you

If you are a customer of SBI card, then traveling in Delhi Metro will be even easier for you. Actually, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched the ‘Delhi Metro- SBI Card’ in association with SBI Card. This is a multipurpose credit card, whose special benefit will be for the passengers traveling in the Delhi Metro. This ‘Delhi Metro-SBI Card’ was launched by Dr. Mangu Singh, Director, DMRC, and Ashwani Kumar Tiwari, CEO & MD of SBI Card. During this, many senior officials of DMRC and SBI Card were also present.