IISc Bangalore launches Aniket Singh Internship Programme

Bangalore, 7/2: Internshala launched the Aniket Singh Internship Programme in association with IISc Bangalore for the STEM students. This programmme brings exclusive summer internship opportunities for the students pursuing BTech/MTech, BSc/MSc, and Ph.D. in mechanical, electrical, electronics, biotechnology, and similar streams. The application window to apply to these internships opens from February 6 to February 7 on the Internshala platform. There will be no participation fee or examination for this opportunity.