IMF praised the new Agricultural Laws by Indian government

-
World
93,554,410
WorldConfirmed: 93,554,410Active: 24,696,050Recovered: 66,855,519Death: 2,002,841
-
USA
23,848,410
USAConfirmed: 23,848,410Active: 9,338,297Recovered: 14,112,119Death: 397,994
-
India
10,528,508
IndiaConfirmed: 10,528,508Active: 213,816Recovered: 10,162,738Death: 151,954
-
Brazil
8,326,115
BrazilConfirmed: 8,326,115Active: 779,252Recovered: 7,339,703Death: 207,160
-
Russia
3,495,816
RussiaConfirmed: 3,495,816Active: 549,832Recovered: 2,882,044Death: 63,940
-
UK
3,260,258
UKConfirmed: 3,260,258Active: 1,767,276Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 86,015
-
Turkey
2,364,801
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,364,801Active: 104,368Recovered: 2,236,938Death: 23,495
-
Italy
2,336,279
ItalyConfirmed: 2,336,279Active: 561,380Recovered: 1,694,051Death: 80,848
-
Germany
2,004,011
GermanyConfirmed: 2,004,011Active: 317,319Recovered: 1,641,200Death: 45,492
-
Pakistan
514,338
PakistanConfirmed: 514,338Active: 34,169Recovered: 469,306Death: 10,863
-
China
87,988
ChinaConfirmed: 87,988Active: 1,001Recovered: 82,352Death: 4,635
Washington DC, 15/1: Amidst huge protest against the Farm laws by the farmers, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised the new farm laws. The IMF has said that this law is a very important step to improve the agriculture sector.
An IMF spokesperson Gary Rice said these things. However, he also said that there is a need to provide social security to the people who will be affected by this law. The questions were asked to Gary Rice about the farmer movement in India. In the press conference, he said, ‘We believe that this law is an important step for agricultural reforms in India. This will enable the farmers to enter into a contract with the seller directly. This will also eliminate the role of a middleman. Also, it will also help in the development of villages. However, it is important that those people get social security, which will be affected by this new law.