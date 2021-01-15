IMF praised the new Agricultural Laws by Indian government

COVID-19 Updates World 93,554,410 World Confirmed: 93,554,410 Active: 24,696,050 Recovered: 66,855,519 Death: 2,002,841

USA 23,848,410 USA Confirmed: 23,848,410 Active: 9,338,297 Recovered: 14,112,119 Death: 397,994

India 10,528,508 India Confirmed: 10,528,508 Active: 213,816 Recovered: 10,162,738 Death: 151,954

Brazil 8,326,115 Brazil Confirmed: 8,326,115 Active: 779,252 Recovered: 7,339,703 Death: 207,160

Russia 3,495,816 Russia Confirmed: 3,495,816 Active: 549,832 Recovered: 2,882,044 Death: 63,940

UK 3,260,258 UK Confirmed: 3,260,258 Active: 1,767,276 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 86,015

Turkey 2,364,801 Turkey Confirmed: 2,364,801 Active: 104,368 Recovered: 2,236,938 Death: 23,495

Italy 2,336,279 Italy Confirmed: 2,336,279 Active: 561,380 Recovered: 1,694,051 Death: 80,848

Germany 2,004,011 Germany Confirmed: 2,004,011 Active: 317,319 Recovered: 1,641,200 Death: 45,492

Pakistan 514,338 Pakistan Confirmed: 514,338 Active: 34,169 Recovered: 469,306 Death: 10,863

China 87,988 China Confirmed: 87,988 Active: 1,001 Recovered: 82,352 Death: 4,635

Washington DC, 15/1: Amidst huge protest against the Farm laws by the farmers, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised the new farm laws. The IMF has said that this law is a very important step to improve the agriculture sector.

An IMF spokesperson Gary Rice said these things. However, he also said that there is a need to provide social security to the people who will be affected by this law. The questions were asked to Gary Rice about the farmer movement in India. In the press conference, he said, ‘We believe that this law is an important step for agricultural reforms in India. This will enable the farmers to enter into a contract with the seller directly. This will also eliminate the role of a middleman. Also, it will also help in the development of villages. However, it is important that those people get social security, which will be affected by this new law.