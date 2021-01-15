IMF praised the new Agricultural Laws by Indian government

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Washington DC, 15/1: Amidst huge protest against the Farm laws by the farmers,  the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised the new farm laws. The IMF has said that this law is a very important step to improve the agriculture sector.

An IMF spokesperson Gary Rice said these things. However, he also said that there is a need to provide social security to the people who will be affected by this law. The questions were asked to Gary Rice about the farmer movement in India. In the press conference, he said, ‘We believe that this law is an important step for agricultural reforms in India. This will enable the farmers to enter into a contract with the seller directly. This will also eliminate the role of a middleman. Also, it will also help in the development of villages. However, it is important that those people get social security, which will be affected by this new law.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
