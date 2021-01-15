ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୧୯୧ ମୃତ, ୧୫ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୫ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୯୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୧ ହଜାର ୯୮୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୫୯୦ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୭ ହଜାର ୬୮୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୩ ହଜାର ୨୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୨ ହଜାର ୭୬୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
