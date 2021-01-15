ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୧୯୧ ମୃତ, ୧୫ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
93,554,410
WorldConfirmed: 93,554,410Active: 24,696,050Recovered: 66,855,519Death: 2,002,841
-
USA
23,848,410
USAConfirmed: 23,848,410Active: 9,338,297Recovered: 14,112,119Death: 397,994
-
India
10,528,508
IndiaConfirmed: 10,528,508Active: 213,816Recovered: 10,162,738Death: 151,954
-
Brazil
8,326,115
BrazilConfirmed: 8,326,115Active: 779,252Recovered: 7,339,703Death: 207,160
-
Russia
3,495,816
RussiaConfirmed: 3,495,816Active: 549,832Recovered: 2,882,044Death: 63,940
-
UK
3,260,258
UKConfirmed: 3,260,258Active: 1,767,276Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 86,015
-
Turkey
2,364,801
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,364,801Active: 104,368Recovered: 2,236,938Death: 23,495
-
Italy
2,336,279
ItalyConfirmed: 2,336,279Active: 561,380Recovered: 1,694,051Death: 80,848
-
Germany
2,004,011
GermanyConfirmed: 2,004,011Active: 317,319Recovered: 1,641,200Death: 45,492
-
Pakistan
514,338
PakistanConfirmed: 514,338Active: 34,169Recovered: 469,306Death: 10,863
-
China
87,988
ChinaConfirmed: 87,988Active: 1,001Recovered: 82,352Death: 4,635
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୫ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୯୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୧ ହଜାର ୯୮୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୫୯୦ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୭ ହଜାର ୬୮୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୩ ହଜାର ୨୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୨ ହଜାର ୭୬୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।