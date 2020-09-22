Income Tax notice to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have been sent notices by the Income Tax Department. This notice has come at a time when there is a tussle between the government and the opposition in Parliament and the state government of Maharashtra is on the BJP’s target in many cases. Both these notices have been sent regarding the affidavit given in the past election. Among the leaders who have received notice from the Income Tax Department are Thackeray and Pawar as well as Aditya Thackeray, Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule.