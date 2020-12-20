Ind vs Aus : Mohmmad Shami ruled out of the test series because of Injury

Adelaide,20/12: In a recent development. Indian Cricket team Star pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the test series after suffering a fracture in the Adelaide Test. India lost the test by 8 wickets. Mohammad Shami was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. He was out retired hurt to end India’s innings at 36. The scan reports have confirmed the fracture.

It will be very interesting to see who has been called as the replacement for the pace spearhead for the upcoming matches.