Ind vs Aus : Mohmmad Shami ruled out of the test series because of Injury

-
World
76,620,721
WorldConfirmed: 76,620,721Active: 21,181,781Recovered: 53,747,168Death: 1,691,772
-
USA
18,077,768
USAConfirmed: 18,077,768Active: 7,208,922Recovered: 10,545,445Death: 323,401
-
India
10,031,659
IndiaConfirmed: 10,031,659Active: 306,465Recovered: 9,579,681Death: 145,513
-
Brazil
7,213,155
BrazilConfirmed: 7,213,155Active: 804,035Recovered: 6,222,764Death: 186,356
-
Russia
2,819,429
RussiaConfirmed: 2,819,429Active: 514,340Recovered: 2,254,742Death: 50,347
-
Turkey
2,004,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
-
UK
2,004,219
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
-
Italy
1,938,083
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
-
Germany
1,493,961
GermanyConfirmed: 1,493,961Active: 382,047Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,414
-
Pakistan
454,673
PakistanConfirmed: 454,673Active: 40,922Recovered: 404,501Death: 9,250
-
China
86,829
ChinaConfirmed: 86,829Active: 309Recovered: 81,886Death: 4,634
Adelaide,20/12: In a recent development. Indian Cricket team Star pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the test series after suffering a fracture in the Adelaide Test. India lost the test by 8 wickets. Mohammad Shami was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. He was out retired hurt to end India’s innings at 36. The scan reports have confirmed the fracture.
It will be very interesting to see who has been called as the replacement for the pace spearhead for the upcoming matches.