୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୯ଟି ସହର

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସାରା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶୀତର ଲହରୀ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ୫.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଫୁଲବାଣୀ ହୋଇଛି ରାଜ୍ୟର ଶୀତଳ ସହର । ୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରହିଛି ରାଜ୍ୟର ୯ଟି ସହର । ତେବେ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରେ ୭.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୮.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଦାରିଙ୍ଗବାଡିରେ ୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ବାରିପଦାରେ ୮.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, କୋରାପୁଟରେ ୮.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣାରେ ୯.୨ ଓ ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରେ ୯.୪ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରେ ୧୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୧୩.୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
