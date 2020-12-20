୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୯ଟି ସହର

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 76,623,336Active: 21,181,412Recovered: 53,750,072Death: 1,691,852
USA
USAConfirmed: 18,077,768Active: 7,208,922Recovered: 10,545,445Death: 323,401
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,031,659Active: 306,465Recovered: 9,579,681Death: 145,513
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,213,155Active: 804,035Recovered: 6,222,764Death: 186,356
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,819,429Active: 514,340Recovered: 2,254,742Death: 50,347
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,493,961Active: 382,047Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,414
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 457,288Active: 40,553Recovered: 407,405Death: 9,330
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,829Active: 309Recovered: 81,886Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସାରା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶୀତର ଲହରୀ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ୫.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଫୁଲବାଣୀ ହୋଇଛି ରାଜ୍ୟର ଶୀତଳ ସହର । ୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରହିଛି ରାଜ୍ୟର ୯ଟି ସହର । ତେବେ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରେ ୭.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୮.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଦାରିଙ୍ଗବାଡିରେ ୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ବାରିପଦାରେ ୮.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, କୋରାପୁଟରେ ୮.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣାରେ ୯.୨ ଓ ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରେ ୯.୪ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରେ ୧୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୧୩.୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।