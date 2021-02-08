India Asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts that has Pakistani link

COVID-19 Updates World 106,691,355 World Confirmed: 106,691,355 Active: 25,838,077 Recovered: 78,525,925 Death: 2,327,353

New Delhi, 8/2: The Indian Government has ordered Twitter to remove over a thousand accounts for spreading misinformation regarding the farmer’s protest. According to reports, the government wants the removal of 1,178 accounts that have Pakistani and Khalistani links. Twitter so far has not acted on the latest complaints from the Indian government.

Earlier, on January 31, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked for similar reasons. Twitter blocked these accounts for few hours before unblocking them.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had ‘liked’ the tweets by the foreign celebrities on the farmer’s protest a few days ago. It can’t be ruled out that Twitter may not obey the government’s orders to block these accounts.