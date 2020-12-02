India beat Australia by 13 runs, lose the ODI series by 2-1

New Delhi(Canberra), 2/12: The final ODI between India and Australia came to an end as Australia lost the match by 13 runs. The series, however, ended in favour of Australia, who won 2-1. The win also stopped India’s losing streak at 7, and marked Australia’s first-ever loss at Canberra. India scored 305 at the loss of 5 wickets, with half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, scoring 63, 92 and 66 respectively. The Australian innings started shaky, losing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith soon, while Aaron Finch held onto his end. Finch scored 75, while Glenn Maxwell provided firepower, scoring 59 of 38 deliveries. The Aussies, however, failed to reach the target as they lost all the 10wickets, at 289. India’s Shardul Thakur took 3wickets, giving 51 runs, at the end of his spell. Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan took 2 wickets each.