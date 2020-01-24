India beat New Zeland by 6 wickets

Auckland, 24/1: Riding on brilliant batting display from Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, India comfortably beat New Zeland by 6 wickets.

Chasing a mammoth total of 203, India lost the opener, Rohit Sharma, cheaply but another opener Lokesh Rahul batted beautifully and smashed a brilliant half-century(56 of 27) with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Shreyas Iyer also showed his class while hammering 58 of 29 balls with the help of five fours and 3 sixes. Virat also played a handy knock of 45 of 32 balls.India chased down the target with one over to spare.