India Breach the Fortress, Wins the Series 2-1

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Brisbane, 19/1: India humiliated the Aussies in their own background to win the Gabba Test by 3 wickets. India wins the series 2-1 and retains the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Rishabh Pant hits the winning runs for India and scored a match-winning 89 runs. Earlier Opener Shubman Gill laid the foundation for India with a scintillating 91 run innings. Cheteswar Pujara the unsung hero for India held one end up and scored 211 balls 56.

Who could have thought India would win the series with as many as 7 of their key players not in the squad and getting all out for 36 in the first test. Team India has shown a lot of fight and resilience to defeat Australia in the series. Beating Australia at Gabba, where they hadn’t lost in the last 32 years makes this series win even sweeter.

Chasing 328 for a win India lost Rohit Sharma early, but Shubman Gill and Cheteswar Pujara built a 114 runs partnership to lay a foundation for an Indian win. After Gill’s dismissal, Risabh Pant was promoted up the order and he played his shots after he was set. Australia tried everything but couldn’t rattle the Indian Batting. In the final moments of the game, Sundar and Pant played shots all around the park to take India closer to the victory. Pat Cummins bowled his heart out to pick up 4 wickets. Cummins was the only bowler who looked threatening.

This series will go down in the history as one of the greatest in Cricket. It will be remembered for India’s never die attitude. The series has given India a lot of heroes. From Ajinkya Rahane’s inspiring leadership to Pujara’s resilience to Debutant’s like Siraj, Natarajan, Gill, and Thakur stepping up and contributing whenever required. Not to forget Hanuma Vihari’s unbelievable innings to save the test match. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin would be mighty pleased with their performance and also as leaders.

The Australia-India Test series was one of the closest fought series in recent times. India could be mighty pleased with their performance given their problems with injury and the struggle to put out eleven players in the field for the final test.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
