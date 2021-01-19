ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ତହସିଲଦାର

-
World
96,052,536
WorldConfirmed: 96,052,536Active: 25,283,834Recovered: 68,718,123Death: 2,050,579
-
USA
24,626,441
USAConfirmed: 24,626,441Active: 9,666,132Recovered: 14,551,686Death: 408,623
-
India
10,582,647
IndiaConfirmed: 10,582,647Active: 201,301Recovered: 10,228,753Death: 152,593
-
Brazil
8,512,238
BrazilConfirmed: 8,512,238Active: 849,863Recovered: 7,452,047Death: 210,328
-
Russia
3,612,800
RussiaConfirmed: 3,612,800Active: 544,151Recovered: 3,002,026Death: 66,623
-
UK
3,433,494
UKConfirmed: 3,433,494Active: 1,797,059Recovered: 1,546,575Death: 89,860
-
Turkey
2,392,963
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,392,963Active: 98,033Recovered: 2,270,769Death: 24,161
-
Italy
2,390,101
ItalyConfirmed: 2,390,101Active: 547,058Recovered: 1,760,489Death: 82,554
-
Germany
2,059,314
GermanyConfirmed: 2,059,314Active: 295,009Recovered: 1,716,200Death: 48,105
-
Pakistan
523,011
PakistanConfirmed: 523,011Active: 35,485Recovered: 476,471Death: 11,055
-
China
88,454
ChinaConfirmed: 88,454Active: 1,387Recovered: 82,432Death: 4,635
ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ,୧୯ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଇ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ହାତରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ତହସିଲଦାର । ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ସଦର ତହସିଲର ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ତହସିଲଦାର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଦଳେଇଙ୍କୁ ଧରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ସୂଚନା ମୁତାବକ, ମାଙ୍କଡା ପଥର ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀଙ୍କଠାରୁ ନେଉଥିଲେ ୩୦ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲାଞ୍ଚ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ । ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଧରିଥିଲା ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଦଳେଇଙ୍କ ତହସିଲ ଅଫିସ୍, ଦୋଳ ମଣ୍ଡପ ସାହି ଭଡ଼ା ଘର, କଟକ ବଡ଼ମ୍ବାରେ ଥିବା ପୈତୃକ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଚଢ଼ାଉ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ।