ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ତହସିଲଦାର

Top StoriesBreaking NewsFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 96,052,536
    World
    Confirmed: 96,052,536
    Active: 25,283,834
    Recovered: 68,718,123
    Death: 2,050,579
  • USA 24,626,441
    USA
    Confirmed: 24,626,441
    Active: 9,666,132
    Recovered: 14,551,686
    Death: 408,623
  • India 10,582,647
    India
    Confirmed: 10,582,647
    Active: 201,301
    Recovered: 10,228,753
    Death: 152,593
  • Brazil 8,512,238
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,512,238
    Active: 849,863
    Recovered: 7,452,047
    Death: 210,328
  • Russia 3,612,800
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,612,800
    Active: 544,151
    Recovered: 3,002,026
    Death: 66,623
  • UK 3,433,494
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,433,494
    Active: 1,797,059
    Recovered: 1,546,575
    Death: 89,860
  • Turkey 2,392,963
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,392,963
    Active: 98,033
    Recovered: 2,270,769
    Death: 24,161
  • Italy 2,390,101
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,390,101
    Active: 547,058
    Recovered: 1,760,489
    Death: 82,554
  • Germany 2,059,314
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,059,314
    Active: 295,009
    Recovered: 1,716,200
    Death: 48,105
  • Pakistan 523,011
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 523,011
    Active: 35,485
    Recovered: 476,471
    Death: 11,055
  • China 88,454
    China
    Confirmed: 88,454
    Active: 1,387
    Recovered: 82,432
    Death: 4,635

ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ,୧୯ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଇ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ହାତରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ତହସିଲଦାର । ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ସଦର ତହସିଲର ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ତହସିଲଦାର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଦଳେଇଙ୍କୁ ଧରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ସୂଚନା ମୁତାବକ, ମାଙ୍କଡା ପଥର ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀଙ୍କଠାରୁ ନେଉଥିଲେ ୩୦ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲାଞ୍ଚ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ । ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଧରିଥିଲା ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଦଳେଇଙ୍କ ତହସିଲ ଅଫିସ୍‌, ଦୋଳ ମଣ୍ଡପ ସାହି ଭଡ଼ା ଘର, କଟକ ବଡ଼ମ୍ବାରେ ଥିବା ପୈତୃକ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଚଢ଼ାଉ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.