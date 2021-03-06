India Crushed England to win Series 3-1

-
Ahmedabad, 6/3: Riding on a brilliant spin bowling display from Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin who took 5 wickets each, the Indian cricket team decimated England Cricket Team by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the series 3-1.
With this victory, India entered into the finale of the ICC Test Championship where they will face mighty Kiwis for winning the inaugural ICC test Championship,
Chasing a total of 161 to make India bat again, England started shakily against India’s spin twins. For England , Daniel Lawrence scored a gritty fifty which went in vain.