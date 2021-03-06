India Crushed England to win Series 3-1

FeaturedSportsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 116,766,479
    World
    Confirmed: 116,766,479
    Active: 21,808,094
    Recovered: 92,364,500
    Death: 2,593,885
  • USA 29,593,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,593,704
    Active: 8,874,812
    Recovered: 20,183,329
    Death: 535,563
  • India 11,192,088
    India
    Confirmed: 11,192,088
    Active: 180,267
    Recovered: 10,854,128
    Death: 157,693
  • Brazil 10,871,843
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,871,843
    Active: 937,485
    Recovered: 9,671,410
    Death: 262,948
  • Russia 4,312,181
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,312,181
    Active: 323,107
    Recovered: 3,900,348
    Death: 88,726
  • UK 4,207,304
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,207,304
    Active: 938,476
    Recovered: 3,144,567
    Death: 124,261
  • Italy 3,023,129
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,023,129
    Active: 456,470
    Recovered: 2,467,388
    Death: 99,271
  • Turkey 2,757,460
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,757,460
    Active: 119,711
    Recovered: 2,608,848
    Death: 28,901
  • Germany 2,493,887
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,493,887
    Active: 122,190
    Recovered: 2,299,400
    Death: 72,297
  • Pakistan 588,728
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 588,728
    Active: 17,352
    Recovered: 558,210
    Death: 13,166
  • China 89,962
    China
    Confirmed: 89,962
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,153
    Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 6/3: Riding on a brilliant spin bowling display from Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin who took 5 wickets each, the Indian cricket team decimated  England Cricket Team by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the series 3-1.

With this victory, India entered into the finale of the ICC Test Championship  where they will face mighty Kiwis for winning the inaugural ICC test Championship,

Chasing a total of 161 to make India bat again, England started shakily against India’s spin twins. For England ,  Daniel Lawrence scored a gritty fifty which went in vain.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.