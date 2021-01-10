India End Day 4 at 98-2, Australia on Top

COVID-19 Updates World 90,101,509 World Confirmed: 90,101,509 Active: 23,673,701 Recovered: 64,492,597 Death: 1,935,211

USA 22,699,938 USA Confirmed: 22,699,938 Active: 8,925,380 Recovered: 13,393,078 Death: 381,480

India 10,451,346 India Confirmed: 10,451,346 Active: 224,348 Recovered: 10,075,950 Death: 151,048

Brazil 8,075,998 Brazil Confirmed: 8,075,998 Active: 729,330 Recovered: 7,144,011 Death: 202,657

Russia 3,379,103 Russia Confirmed: 3,379,103 Active: 562,913 Recovered: 2,754,809 Death: 61,381

UK 3,017,409 UK Confirmed: 3,017,409 Active: 1,529,574 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 80,868

Turkey 2,317,118 Turkey Confirmed: 2,317,118 Active: 104,440 Recovered: 2,190,047 Death: 22,631

Italy 2,257,866 Italy Confirmed: 2,257,866 Active: 572,842 Recovered: 1,606,630 Death: 78,394

Germany 1,914,335 Germany Confirmed: 1,914,335 Active: 347,974 Recovered: 1,525,300 Death: 41,061

Pakistan 502,416 Pakistan Confirmed: 502,416 Active: 34,803 Recovered: 456,969 Death: 10,644

China 87,433 China Confirmed: 87,433 Active: 588 Recovered: 82,211 Death: 4,634

Sydney, 10/1: India end Day 4 of the Sydney Test at 98-2. Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are unbeaten at 9 and 4 respectively. India despite getting a good start, lost two quick wickets. Opener Shubman Gill got out to Josh Hazlewood after scoring 31. Rohit Sharma played some good shots and was dominating the Aussie bowlers before gifting his wicket away to Pat Cummins. He scored 51 before playing a pull shot straight to the hands of Mitchell Starc.

Earlier Australia completely dominated the Indian bowling, Labuschagne and Smith got their half-centuries before getting dismissed. In the later part of the innings Chris Green and Tim Paine upped the ante to give Australia a 406 run lead. Green scored his maiden Test fifty, before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah. Australia Declared their innings at 312-6. As far as Indian bowlers are concerned none of them looked like having an impact in the game. The poor Indian Fielding didn’t help as well. Bumrah, Siraj picked up a wicket each, whereas Ashwin and Saini took 2 wickets respectively.

India would look to save the test match on Day 5 of the SCG Test. But it would be an uphill task for India as Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out due to an injury. They would hope for a big partnership between Rahane and Pujara. Looking at India’s track record in the 4th innings, its chances look bleak at the moment.