India End Day 4 at 98-2, Australia on Top

Sydney, 10/1: India end Day 4 of the Sydney Test at 98-2. Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are unbeaten at 9 and 4 respectively. India despite getting a good start, lost two quick wickets. Opener Shubman Gill got out to Josh Hazlewood after scoring 31. Rohit Sharma played some good shots and was dominating the Aussie bowlers before gifting his wicket away to Pat Cummins. He scored 51 before playing a pull shot straight to the hands of Mitchell Starc.
Earlier Australia completely dominated the Indian bowling, Labuschagne and Smith got their half-centuries before getting dismissed. In the later part of the innings Chris Green and Tim Paine upped the ante to give Australia a 406 run lead. Green scored his maiden Test fifty, before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah. Australia Declared their innings at 312-6. As far as Indian bowlers are concerned none of them looked like having an impact in the game. The poor Indian Fielding didn’t help as well. Bumrah, Siraj picked up a wicket each, whereas Ashwin and Saini took 2 wickets respectively.
India would look to save the test match on Day 5 of the SCG Test. But it would be an uphill task for India as Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out due to an injury. They would hope for a big partnership between Rahane and Pujara. Looking at India’s track record in the 4th innings, its chances look bleak at the moment.