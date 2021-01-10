India End Day 4 at 98-2, Australia on Top

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 90,101,509
    World
    Confirmed: 90,101,509
    Active: 23,673,701
    Recovered: 64,492,597
    Death: 1,935,211
  • USA 22,699,938
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,699,938
    Active: 8,925,380
    Recovered: 13,393,078
    Death: 381,480
  • India 10,451,346
    India
    Confirmed: 10,451,346
    Active: 224,348
    Recovered: 10,075,950
    Death: 151,048
  • Brazil 8,075,998
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,075,998
    Active: 729,330
    Recovered: 7,144,011
    Death: 202,657
  • Russia 3,379,103
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,379,103
    Active: 562,913
    Recovered: 2,754,809
    Death: 61,381
  • UK 3,017,409
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,017,409
    Active: 1,529,574
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 80,868
  • Turkey 2,317,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,317,118
    Active: 104,440
    Recovered: 2,190,047
    Death: 22,631
  • Italy 2,257,866
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,257,866
    Active: 572,842
    Recovered: 1,606,630
    Death: 78,394
  • Germany 1,914,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,914,335
    Active: 347,974
    Recovered: 1,525,300
    Death: 41,061
  • Pakistan 502,416
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 502,416
    Active: 34,803
    Recovered: 456,969
    Death: 10,644
  • China 87,433
    China
    Confirmed: 87,433
    Active: 588
    Recovered: 82,211
    Death: 4,634

Sydney, 10/1: India end Day 4 of the Sydney Test at 98-2. Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are unbeaten at 9 and 4 respectively. India despite getting a good start, lost two quick wickets. Opener Shubman Gill got out to Josh Hazlewood after scoring 31. Rohit Sharma played some good shots and was dominating the Aussie bowlers before gifting his wicket away to Pat Cummins. He scored 51 before playing a pull shot straight to the hands of Mitchell Starc.

Earlier Australia completely dominated the Indian bowling, Labuschagne and Smith got their half-centuries before getting dismissed. In the later part of the innings Chris Green and Tim Paine upped the ante to give Australia a 406 run lead. Green scored his maiden Test fifty, before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah. Australia Declared their innings at 312-6. As far as Indian bowlers are concerned none of them looked like having an impact in the game. The poor Indian Fielding didn’t help as well. Bumrah, Siraj picked up a wicket each, whereas Ashwin and Saini took 2 wickets respectively.

India would look to save the test match on Day 5 of the SCG Test. But it would be an uphill task for India as Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out due to an injury. They would hope for a big partnership between Rahane and Pujara. Looking at India’s track record in the 4th innings, its chances look bleak at the moment.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.