In a lift to India’s defense abilities, four Rafale airplanes are probably going to show up in the nation before the finish of July 2020. The conveyance was required to be done by May end however it was postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Be that as it may, the last date for the appearance of the fighter planes is up in the air and there is a chance of change because of the COVID-19 lockdown in India and France.