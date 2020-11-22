India may give SII emergency authorization to Oxford vaccine

New Delhi, 22/11: Coronavirus update: India is considering giving the emergency use authorization of Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine to Serum Institute of India(SII), based in Pune. However, the catch is that the authorization will only be approved if AstraZeneca gets the same from the British Government. Vinod Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog, revealed the possibility and also added that if the clinical trials of the vaccine in India go as planned, the Phase-III trials would be completed by February 2021.