India Records Lowest Daily New Coronavirus cases in 5 Months

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi, 8/12: The daily new cases of coronavirus has fallen below 27,000, informed the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

The Ministry said, “With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues”. Meanwhile, 39,045 new recoveries were registered overnight. It has led to a decline of 12,863 cases from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
