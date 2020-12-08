India Records Lowest Daily New Coronavirus cases in 5 Months

-
World
68,037,548
WorldConfirmed: 68,037,548Active: 19,356,276Recovered: 47,128,470Death: 1,552,802
-
USA
15,370,339
USAConfirmed: 15,370,339Active: 6,096,224Recovered: 8,983,641Death: 290,474
-
India
9,705,005
IndiaConfirmed: 9,705,005Active: 384,954Recovered: 9,179,046Death: 141,005
-
Brazil
6,628,065
BrazilConfirmed: 6,628,065Active: 649,610Recovered: 5,801,067Death: 177,388
-
Russia
2,515,009
RussiaConfirmed: 2,515,009Active: 489,324Recovered: 1,981,526Death: 44,159
-
Italy
1,742,557
ItalyConfirmed: 1,742,557Active: 748,819Recovered: 933,132Death: 60,606
-
UK
1,737,960
UKConfirmed: 1,737,960Active: 1,676,526Recovered: N/ADeath: 61,434
-
Germany
1,200,006
GermanyConfirmed: 1,200,006Active: 317,167Recovered: 863,300Death: 19,539
-
Turkey
860,432
TurkeyConfirmed: 860,432Active: 409,059Recovered: 436,270Death: 15,103
-
Pakistan
423,179
PakistanConfirmed: 423,179Active: 44,218Recovered: 370,474Death: 8,487
-
China
86,646
ChinaConfirmed: 86,646Active: 280Recovered: 81,732Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 8/12: The daily new cases of coronavirus has fallen below 27,000, informed the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.
The Ministry said, “With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues”. Meanwhile, 39,045 new recoveries were registered overnight. It has led to a decline of 12,863 cases from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.