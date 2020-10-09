India Successfully test fired anti-radiation missile Rudram

India has achieved another milestone in the missile sector. On Friday, the anti-radiation missile Rudram was successfully tested with fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 (Sukhoi-30). This missile has been developed by the Defense Research and Development Council (DRDO). This missile was tested on the east coast.

‘Rudram’ is a different missile of its kind. Combat planes Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Tejas and Tejas Mark 2 can also be equipped with this missile. After the testing of this missile, the tactical capability of the Indian Air Force has increased further. This missile, designed to destroy the enemy’s air defense system, can be fired from different altitudes.