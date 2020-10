New Delhi, 9/10; Despite the cinema halls are expected to open from October 15, many movies including Varun Dhawan starred Coolie No.1, Rajkumar Rao starred Chhalaang, and Bhumi Pednekar starred Durgavati to be released in Amazon prime.

Durgavati is set to be released on December 11 . Coolie No 1 is set to be released on December 25. Chhallang to be released on November 13.