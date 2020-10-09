A Priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan

Rajasthan, 9/10: In Karauli, Rajasthan, a case of burning a priest alive has come to light. An attempt was made to burn the priest alive, after which he was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police have arrested the main accused. After the unfolding of this incident, there is a lot of anger among the people, people say that the law and order in Rajasthan are completely stalled. According to the police, there was already a dispute on both sides about the land of the temple.