India successfully test fired Brahmos supersonic cruise missile

India, which is expanding military power, has got another big success. The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile (Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile) from its warship INS Chennai in the Arabian Sea. It has been reported that BrahMos has killed his target with complete accuracy. Due to this, the strength of the Navy has increased manifold. It is being reported that it should be installed in warships for safety. It is a long-range deadly missile.

With this, India has successfully test-fired the indigenously developed ‘Prithvi-2’ missile from a test center in Odisha late Friday under a military experimental test. Defense sources said that the state-of-the-art surface-to-surface missile was fired from the launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Center (ITR) at Chandipur near Balasore at around 7.30 pm and the test was successful.